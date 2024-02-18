Kansas City artist honors family friend killed at Chiefs parade with portrait

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “There was a certain energy that you knew it was good. She was one of the good ones,” artist and owner of AOART5, Anthony Oropeza said.

Oropeza grew up with Lisa Lopez-Galvan and her brothers and called her his little sister from the moment they met.

“Everywhere she went, you knew you were going to smile and laugh, and it’s just heartbreaking,” Oropeza said.

The wife and mother of two was shot and killed after Wednesday’s celebratory Chiefs rally in front of Union Station where she was surrounded by family and friends who shared a deep love for the Chiefs.

He had just seen Lopez-Galvan a few days before the rally at a birthday party she was DJing. Like every time they saw each other, Oropeza says he gave her several hugs before he left, not knowing they’d be the last.

Charges filed in shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally

“She was the last person I saw before I left that party, and I just can’t get her out of mind sometimes,” Oropeza said.

Through the devastation, like many in the Kansas City community, Oropeza is creating a special portrait for Lopez-Galvan’s family to remember her infectious smile and love for life and family.

“She would light up the room with her smile and if she saw you from across the room and she knew you, she would make sure she came by, say hi, give you a hug,” Oropeza said. “And then something would happen where you’d laugh. You’re always laughing with that girl, and she was just the best, She was just the best.”

Patients from Super Bowl rally shooting released from Children’s Mercy

He says it’s the most emotional piece he’s ever done, but that his hope is to bring healing and joy to family and friends who now must navigate life without her.

To support the GoFundMe for Lopez-Galvan’s family, click here.

To support the GoFundMe for two of the children shot and injured with Lopez-Galvan after the rally, click here.

To learn more about other ways to support the families through Oropeza’s artwork, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.