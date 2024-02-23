Kansas City bagel chain opens another location Friday. This time, there’s a drive-thru

Meshuggah Bagels opened a fourth location Friday near Liberty, at 8600 N.E. 85th St.

It is the local chain’s second go-round in the Liberty area. It closed its store at Liberty Commons, just off the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 152, in 2021 after four years.

“It was great on weekends, but not as much on weekdays,” said Pete Linde, co-owner and founder of Meshuggah with his wife, Janna. “Parking and getting in and out of the shopping center was prohibitive during rush hour in the mornings.”

The new location, in Valley View Shoppes, aims to solve that issue by having a drive-thru — the first Meshuggah with that option.

“It’s sort of our answer to the problems we had (at Liberty Commons), and we have great visibility from the road,” Linde said.

Meshuggah sells New York-style bagels, with 12 flavors of cream cheeses, lox, salmon, smoked turkey, tavern ham and lean cornedbeef.

The Lindes opened the first Meshuggah in 2016 at 1208 W. 39th St. They later opened a location in the Power & Light District at 40 E. 13th St. and in Overland Park at 7096 W. 105th St.

Meshuggah joins several new tenants— including Fareway Meat Market, Whataburger and QuikTrip — at the recently built Valley View Shoppes. The new development, at the northeast corner of Missouri 152 and North Booth Avenue, includes more than 50,000 square feet of retail and 15,000 square feet of office.

Hours at the Liberty area store will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays.