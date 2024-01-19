Kansas City bakery makes cakes of Andy Reid’s frozen mustache. Fans are eating it up

At Sunday’s Chiefs-Dolphins game, arctic temperatures chilled players, fans — and coach Andy Reid’s mustache.

The team at McLain’s Bakery saw (many, many) photos of Reid’s frozen ‘stache online and thought, “piece of cake?”

They made a round cake and frosted it to resemble Reid’s red hat and headset. Hanging on his facial hair: white and blue icing icicles with snowflake sprinkles. Just like the memes.

McLain’s Andy Reidcicle cake is available for pre-order at its Lawrence location.

McLain’s staff shared the dessert doppelganger on social media Tuesday. The bakery’s Instagram post had more than 4,000 likes as of Friday morning. A Facebook post about the pastry from KAKE News, a TV station in Wichita, generated over 40,000 likes.

“It’s been really cool to have people see McLain’s,” said Cassidy Garr, director of guest experience.

The Andy Reidcicle cake’s pricing varies and starts at $33.50, depending on the cake size and flavors, which include chocolate, funfetti, vanilla, snickerdoodle, etc. Filling options include raspberry, lemon, and chocolate ganache.

The bakery announced Friday morning that it could not currently accept any more pre-orders of the cake at the Waldo location, 201 E. Gregory Blvd.

Cakes can be ordered online at mclainskc.com but are now available for pickup only at the bakery’s Lawrence location, 2412 Iowa St.

McLain’s Bakery sells Chiefs-themed cookies, cupcakes and other desserts.

McLain’s is known for its baked goods, like Taylor Swift-themed cookies when the singer performed in Kansas City in July. While holding a KC Wolf mascot cupcake, owner Mollie Lothman told The Star the bakery’s busiest seasons were holidays and the Super Bowl.

McLain’s also offers breakfast and lunch from its five locations: 10695 Roe Ave. and 15102 Travis St. in Overland Park, 5833 Nieman Road in Shawnee, and its Lawrence and Waldo locations.

Another location is on its way to North Kansas City at 1720 Swift St.