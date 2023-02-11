Kansas City bank robbery suspect ‘made verbal threat of an explosive device’: FBI

The FBI was investigating the robbery of a Kansas City bank late Friday afternoon carried out by a suspect who allegedly made a “verbal threat of an explosive device.”

The robbery occurred around 4:46 p.m. at the Commerce Bank branch at 8901 State Line Road, Bridget Patton, the public affairs officer for the FBI’s Kansas City office, said in a news release. The robber fled the bank on foot, headed south on State Line Road, Patton said.

The amount of currency stolen from the bank was not disclosed by the FBI. No one was injured.

Investigators were searching for a man with a heavy build, wearing a black mask that covered his face.

A photograph shared by the FBI, apparently taken from a surveillance camera, shows a person walking out of the bank wearing a reflective vest similar in appearance to one commonly used by roadway workers.