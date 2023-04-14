Kansas City bicyclist seriously hurt after crashing into truck on Truman Road: Police

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a freight truck on Kansas City’s busy Truman Road, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., police officers were dispatched to Truman and Kensington Avenue on a reported life-threatening collision. The bicyclist, who was thrown from his vehicle, was taken away by ambulance.

Police investigating the crash determined the bicyclist was heading north on Kensington, holding a “very large cauldron,” and failed to yield for a stop a sign at Truman. He then rode into the side of a Freightliner truck, according to police.

After the crash, police said the bicyclist ended up in the roadway on Truman.

Police said no one else was injured.