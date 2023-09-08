Kansas City’s Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday. Here are the 16 places you can go
Now in its fourth year in Kansas City, Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday. It actually runs for two weeks, through Sept. 24.
The annual event celebrates Black-owned restaurants and the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.
“We are energized by the talented chefs, restaurant owners and entrepreneurs who make Kansas City’s culinary scene so special,” said Steve Mills, president of Spire Missouri, which is sponsoring this year’s event.
Sixteen local restaurants are participating, and several will be offering special deals. To learn more about what’s being offered, Black Restaurant Week’s organizers suggest contacting the establishments directly.
Here’s the list of restaurants:
The District Fish & Pasta House, 1664 E. 63rd St., 816-921-0152
Fannie’s West African Cuisine, 4105 Troost Ave., 816-832-8454
Gigi’s Vegan and Wellness Cafe, 1103 Westport Road, 816-605-1819
Jadabay’s Tasty Kitchen (food truck), 816-377-4094
KC Cajun, 3510 E. 27th St., 816-337-0207
KC Mac N Co., 1111 Main St., Suite 155, 816-200-0539
Love Is Key, 1108 E. 30th St., 816-556-6912
Mister Dipz Cookies and Sweet Treats (food truck), 816-743-1702
TC’s Fully Loaded (food truck), 404-477-4787
The 6 Lounge, 6902 Prospect Ave., 816-673-1080
Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery, 1599 Iron St., North Kansas City, 816-533-5381
Wah Gwan, 6228 Troost Ave., 816-895-3427
Yogurtini Plaza, 4853 Main St., 816-531-2201
Yogurtini Shoal Creek, 8375 N. Booth Ave., 816-222-4882
Yogurtini Overland Park, 8941 W. 135th St., Overland Park, 913-701-6085
Young Family Farm KC, 3819 Wayne Ave., 816-237-0572