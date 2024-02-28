These Kansas City burgers sell out fast at pop-ups. Soon they’ll get their own space

Since July, Disco Burger has been setting up shop inside bars around town — Big Mood Natural Wines, Le Lounge, Hillsiders — where its simple, gooey smashburgers tend to sell out super fast.

Now, it is following the trajectory of many a popular pop-up before it: It’s getting its own space.

Founders Darren Carter and Matt Chapman will be serving Disco Burger’s menu at Varsity Club, a cocktail lounge from Levi and Caleb Roye that’s planning to open later this spring at 317 Delaware St. in the River Market.

“It’s a joint concept — they’re handling the bar side, we’re doing the food,” Carter said.

Levi Roye is the bar manager at the Crossroads cocktail bar The Mercury Room, and Caleb has previously held management roles at The Campground and Monarch Coffee. Varsity Club, according to a release, will “feature an array of classic, sophisticated drinks in a laid back environment with a no-fluff approach.”

In addition to the eponymous Disco Burger (two patties, double cheese, pickles, onion and “disco sauce”), the food menu will feature a patty melt, a Disco Dog (with smoked ketchup and cowboy relish), fries and a Grape Cake (Concord grape cheesecake with lemon curd, glazed grapes and olive oil), among other items.

“It’ll be counter-service eats — sort of a take on the classic American burger cafe in a more modern environment,” Carter said.

The kitchen will be open relatively late. Carter said the tentative plan is to serve food until midnight from Thursday through Monday — opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Monday, and earlier for brunch on the weekends.

“Our back patio backs up against that dog park between Delaware and the City Market, so we’re going to try to be open on weekend days during market season,” Carter said.

Carter didn’t want to put an exact date on the opening, but said they’re aiming for mid-May.

In the meantime, Disco Burger has a few pop-ups planned, including one Feb. 28 at Jim’s Alley Bar, which will be somewhat of a preview of the Varsity Club menu, and a French-tinged event Monday, March 4, at Westport Cafe. Both start at 6 p.m. and go until the food’s gone.