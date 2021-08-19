Kansas City’s Cerner Corp. hires Google executive David Feinberg as its newest CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hardy
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cerner Corp. has hired a Google executive to serve as the next chief executive of the healthcare IT firm.

The board of directors on Thursday announced the hiring of Dr. David Feinberg, the vice president of Google Health. Feinberg, 59, is a medical doctor and healthcare executive who previously worked at Geisinger Health and UCLA Health.

“Over the past few months, our board conducted an extensive search for a CEO candidate with the expertise and ability to effectively capitalize on the opportunities in the market we serve,” Cerner board member Mitch Daniels said in a news release. “With his exceptional track record of leading and innovating programs to improve patient care, technology experience, and industry expertise, we believe Dr. Feinberg is the ideal CEO to lead Cerner in its next chapter of growth and success.”

An SEC filing shows Feinberg will be paid a base salary of $900,000, but he will make millions in extra compensation. He’s eligible for a bonus of up to $1.35 million, nearly $15 million in restricted stock awards and a one-time cash bonus of $375,000.

He will also be given a one-time new hire award of restricted stock worth $15 million.

Cerner’s filing also says the new CEO is allowed to personally use the firm’s corporate aircraft up to a value of $100,000 annually.

Altogether, the package is worth about $33 million.

Feinberg’s hiring is sure to further fuel speculation that tech companies like Amazon, Google or Apple may be interested in acquiring Cerner.

At Google, he oversaw the company’s worldwide health efforts, bringing together groups from across Google and Alphabet that used artificial intelligence, product expertise and hardware to tackle healthcare challenges.

In Cerner’s announcement, Feinberg said he looked forward to profitably growing the business “by driving global healthcare transformation.”

“I am thrilled to join a company that is so uniquely well-positioned to provide technology solutions that enable clinicians to take better care of patients while driving better clinical, operational and financial outcomes for organizations of all sizes,” his statement said. “I look forward to expanding opportunities for Cerner clients and associates while affecting real change in healthcare and enhancing value for our shareholders.”

In May, Cerner’s board of directors announced the imminent departure of CEO Brent Shafer. At that time, board leaders said the news wasn’t a surprise: Shafer was 60 years old when he came on board in 2018 and committed to spending three to five years at Cerner, said William Zollars, the lead independent director of the Cerner board.

Shafer was the first outsider to lead the firm since co-founders Neal Patterson, Paul Gorup and Cliff Illig created the company in 1979. Patterson served as chief executive until his death in July 2017.

After Patterson’s death, the board pushed for more robust succession planning, Zollars said. And Shafer’s tenure has represented a new era for the company.

“Neal Patterson was one of a kind. He was an icon in the industry, a brilliant guy, founder of a very successful company and the CEO for 30 years. So you can’t take anything away from Neal’s success,” Zollars said in May. “I think what Brent brought in was a little more professional management style than maybe what Neal had because Neal was still an entrepreneur at heart.”

During his tenure, much of Cerner’s top leadership has changed as Shafer worked to reposition the company for the future. While Cerner was once on the cutting edge of converting paper medical records to electronic ones, most of that domestic market has been saturated. In recent years, the company has been looking for ways to diversify its business model and executives undertook an exhaustive review of all operations with the aid of third-party consultants.

Feinberg will serve as a member of Cerner’s board. On Thursday, the company announced that current board president Donald Trigg will leave Cerner. The board also announced that it will separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer. It appointed William Zollars as independent chairman.

It’s just the latest change in top leadership.

In January, the company announced two more executive changes: John Peterzalek, chief client and services officer, and Randy Sims, chief legal officer, left the company as Cerner promoted Travis Dalton, who previously led the Cerner government services division, and Dan Devers, the company’s senior vice president of cloud strategies.

Marc Erceg began as Cerner’s new chief financial officer in February. Erceg previously worked as the CFO of three other publicly traded companies, most recently as an executive vice president and CFO of Tiffany & Co.

He replaced Marc Naughton, executive vice president and chief financial officer, who left after nearly 30 years at the company.

In November 2019, the company announced that Chief Operating Officer Mike Nill, another company veteran, would retire by the end of the year. Around the same time, the company announced the departures of Chief Strategy Officer Joanne Burns and Jeff Townsend, executive vice president and chief of innovation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • The Stock Market Is Dropping Again. What’s Behind Its Worst Slump Since July.

    S&P 500 futures have declined 0.6% Thursday morning, indicating an opening loss of around 28 points, or 0.6%, for the index. If the losses hold, it would be the S&P 500’s third consecutive drop, the index’s longest losing streak since the three-day losing streak that ended on July 19.

  • World’s Three Largest Auto Makers Face New Production Cuts. Other Stocks Are Falling.

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor tumbled Thursday amid reports that the global semiconductor shortage has created new bottlenecks.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • The Fed Tapering Has Already Begun

    The growth rate of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has fallen to 11% year over year from 80% at the height of the pandemic last year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Crypto traders who lost millions want 'justice and compensation.' Will they get either?

    Traders are teaming up to take legal action against the crypto exchange, but they face an uphill battle.