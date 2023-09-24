The Kansas City Chiefs absolutely crushed the Chicago Bears. We graded them accordingly

The Chiefs put it all together in a resounding 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City’s offense worked both through the air and on the ground, and the hapless Chicago Bears offense was no match for the Chiefs’ improving defense.

This was such a rout that Chiefs coach Andy Reid began pulling his starters late in the third quarter.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

For a game that otherwise wouldn’t gain much attention outside the markets of the participants, Sunday’s Chiefs-Bears tilt became a social-media sensation when Travis Kelce brought a date: megastar musician Taylor Swift. And Kelce delivered his best game of the season to date, with seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. That TD brought Swift out of her seat next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, for a chest-bump celebration.

Next: The Chiefs return to prime-time next weekend and take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Sunday Night Football contest kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: B

Patrick Mahomes’ best game of the season included a season high in touchdown passes, with three — including two to Jerick McKinnon. His second produced the season’s best celebration, a 50-yard high-step in front of the Chiefs’ bench. Mahomes’ best ball Sunday was an across-the-body deep heave to Justin Watson for 37 yards.

A touchdown that didn’t count for Martez Valdes-Scantling. Tackle Jawaan Taylor, who caught five penalty flags last week, was called for a second illegal-formation penalty and wiped out the scoring play to MVS. Blaine Gabbert’s first pass attempt in a Chiefs uniform resulted in an interception. He added a second one, and that’s why the team’s passing grade slipped a bit.

The Chiefs didn’t get out of this one injury-free. Tackle Prince Tega Wanogho left the game with a quad injury.

Rushing offense: B

Clyde Edwards-Helaire collected the Chiefs’ first rushing touchdown of the season with a push from the offensive line. Isiah Pacheco’s hard running was rewarded with his first touchdown. The Chiefs had their season-best rushing total by the first drive of the third quarter and finished with 154 yards on the ground as a team.

Passing defense: A

Safety Mike Edwards snared the Chiefs’ first interception of season. Fields’ pass was tipped by fellow safety Justin Reid and into Edwards’ arms. Earlier, Trent McDuffie recorded his second forced fumble on a reception by former Jayhawks running back Khalil Herbert. Willie Gay got the recovery. The Bears don’t have much passing game, and it was no match against this improved Chiefs defense.

Rushing defense: A

Justin Fields got loose on an early 17-yard run, but the Chiefs otherwise contained him throughout the first half. When Chris Jones left the game late in the third quarter, the Bears, coming off a takeaway, used a short field to drive for their first score. A shutout seemed possible and would’ve been a nice reward for this defense. But the Chiefs made sure the Bears were never part of the game.

Special teams: A

Interesting development here. With Richie James on the injured reserve list, the Chiefs elevated Montrell Washington from the practice squad.

Washington was the Denver Broncos’ top return man last season, and he flashed immediately on Sunday. His 23-yard punt return was a season best for Kansas City. Look for him to keep that role while James is out.

Harrison Butker was true on his two field-goal attempts. It was a good all-around day for special teams coordinator Dave Toub’s squad.