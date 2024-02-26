Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid set to become NFL’s highest-paid coach, per report

The morning after the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl victory in five years, Kansas City coach Andy Reid was asked about his future.

He seemed puzzled by the question.

“Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it, but I get asked,” Reid said in the aftermath of the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. “I haven’t really gone there.”

Perhaps he’s never been there — seriously contemplating retirement — despite such speculation entering each of the past two Super Bowls.

But an NFL Network report on Monday suggested just that. In a social media post, reporter Tom Pelissero said Reid and the Chiefs were working on a contract extension that would make Reid the NFL’s highest-paid coach.

Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the #Chiefs and Andy Reid are expected to begin negotiations in the coming weeks on a new contract that NFL sources believe should soon make Reid the highest-paid coach in football.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also is in line for an extension, Pelissero reported.

Unlike players salaries, which are tracked by the NFL Players Association and salary cap sites like Spotrac, coaches’ salaries are more difficult to determine. Sports business websites have reported Reid’s salary in 2023 as between $11.5 million and $12 million.

That was below the average annual salary of the Patriots’ Bill Belichick ($25 million), the Broncos’ Sean Payton ($18 million), Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers ($14 million) and Mike Tomlin of the Steelers ($12.5 million).

The Chiefs already have announced contract extensions for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Dave Toub.