Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens: Live updates from AFC Championship Game

It doesn’t get any bigger than this in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, last year’s MVP and this year’s likely winner (respectively), will meet with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It would be Mahomes’ fourth in five seasons, and Jackson’s first ever.

Two of the NFL’s best defenses will be on the field, and the environment at “The Bank” in Baltimore should be off the hook. Oh, and a win on Sunday puts another $1 million in the pocket of Chris Jones, who played with an extra edge in the regular-season finale against the Chargers with a similar payday on the line.

Are you ready for it? (Forgive the Taylor Swift pun.)

In his six seasons as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, Mahomes has lived in the AFC Championship Game. He advanced to face the Patriots in his first full season as a starter, then returned — and won — three times, and parlayed that into two Super Bowl wins.

This year presents an extra challenge, though. The Ravens opened in the range of a 3-3 1/2-point favorite, and that spread has only grown as it appears the gambling audience favors the AFC’s No. 1 seed over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Nationally? Nearly 75% of the major analysts around the country, as reported on by The Star’s Pete Grathoff, favor the Ravens. So Mahomes and the Chiefs are very much the underdog here — especially considering a big injury to the offensive line — but no one, of course, is truly counting them out.

The AFC Championship Game awaits. Follow our live updates and commentary below...

