Kansas City Chiefs have new cheerleaders. Here’s what they endured to make the team

The NFL Draft is about to descend on Kansas City. But the Chiefs and other teams across the league are busy now making picks of a different kind.

The team has announced the 2023 Chiefs Cheerleaders. Over the last few days, thousands of people have watched behind-the-scenes videos of the auditions posted to the Chiefs Cheer Instagram.

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders.

For security reasons the Chiefs release only their first names. That doesn’t stop family members, neighbors and dance coaches from outing them in congratulatory posts on social media. The Paola School of Dance, for instance, is particularly proud of one of its students, a rookie named Delaney.

Auditions at Arrowhead Stadium stretched over several days before the new team was announced Monday. Judges included Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, and their daughter Gracie Hunt, who posted photos and videos of the audition on her social media.

Auditions for NFL cheerleaders are super competitive. Candidates typically go through a series of interviews before they even reach the final stages, where they are judged on their fitness and dance abilities.

Contessa Weishaupl, a pageant veteran and winner from Minneapolis, Kansas, north of Salina, auditioned this year and gave her Facebook followers a play-by-play.

Her pulling back of the curtain, and the videos of the auditions, revealed that applicants are judged on their communication skills and general knowledge of football as well as athletic ability.

Sure, you have salsa hips, can do magnificent splits in mid-air and look great in a sports bra and short shorts. But what can you tell school kids about Chiefs history?

“I think there was about 500+ of us. And now we’re down to 100,” Weishaupl wrote on March 17. “And I’m so happy to say that I made it to semifinals! Next I will take part in FOUR different interviews, and then we will be sent a list for finals!”

Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader auditions typically draw applicants from nearby states. For most NFL teams, the minimum age for cheerleaders is 18.

A few days later she asked her followers for help: “What are rules or facts about football you don’t think are common knowledge?”

Replied a friend: “I wish I could help you but I don’t know anything about football! But if you become a cheerleader I’m definitely gonna start watching games.”

She also asked friends to name their favorite current Chiefs player and say why. “Base this off of community service, good deeds, speaking ability, hard times they have overcome.

“Please no Patrick Mahomes … I’m looking for an underdog that people don’t hear about as often.”

Saturday was a busy day.

“Started off Friday night getting our dance judged for the first time!” she wrote. “Today we did our fitness test: 1 min of push-ups, 1 minute of sit ups, and a 5 minute plank. Football Test: not sure how I did on that but I knew more than I thought I would!

Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders auditions include judged dance routines and a fitness test.

“Mock suite: the Chiefs cheerleaders visit the VIP suites on the upper deck of the field to visit the Suite owners during and before the games. We did a practice one with judges role playing and we’re scored on them!

“This afternoon I will get to deliver a 1 minute speech about Chiefs history!”

Later on Saturday she wrote: “Finished our one minute mock speech!

“Our mock was ‘you are making an appearance at an elementary school to talk chiefs history, teach them a cheer/chant, and talk about chasing dreams.”

“I messed up one fact that I said about Chiefs history however I think my speech was really rounded and I traveled the floor well while I was speaking.”

Next came an “athletic wear runway”: “We will take the stage in true pageant fashion and model a bra and short set!”

More mock public speaking interviews and media photo shoots followed. Then she wrapped up with one last dance to be judged, “and then it’s out of my hands.”

Behind-the-scenes videos of the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders auditions went viral.

The Chiefs released the photo of the new cheer team on Monday.

Weishaupl wasn’t in it.

Ever the pageant pro, she emphasized the bright side.

“I just wanted to let everyone know I will not be on the team this year, however many of the girls I made close friendships with did make it and I’m so so happy for them!”