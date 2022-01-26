Kansas City Chiefs fans donate thousands to children's hospital fund named for Josh Allen's grandmother

As Buffalo Bills fans are recovering from an overtime loss in Sunday's AFC divisional-round playoff game, Kansas City Chiefs fans are rallying together to donate thousands to the Patricia Allen Fund, which benefits the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

On Twitter, "Chiefs Kingdom Memes," suggested that Chiefs fans donate $13 to the foundation "to commemorate the drive that tied the game with just 13 seconds left..."

The tweet now has over one thousand likes and nearly 200 retweets. As of Wednesday morning, the hospital received $178,000 from more than 9,800. donors.

Despite a heartbreaking @BuffaloBills loss Sunday night, our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans! Thank you all so much, your support helps ensure great care for the kids and families in WNY ❤️ @JoshAllenQB — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 25, 2022

An incredible $178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wWXvDXxjXF — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 26, 2022

In November 2020, fans discovered that Bills quarterback Josh Allen played a game after losing his grandmother, Patricia Allen. Fans began to donate to the children's hospital in increments of $17 – Allen's jersey number.

The Patricia Allen fund was later developed with the input of Allen and his family to continue to support pediatric efforts on the critical care team.

The Chiefs will next host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. ET.

