Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark gets probation, community service in LA gun case

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has resolved his legal matter regarding gun charges stemming from two 2021 arrests in Los Angeles.

Clark pleaded no contest on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office media spokesman Matt Krasnowski. It was an open plea to the judge.

With that, Clark was sentenced to one year of “informal probation” and also must complete 40 hours of volunteer community service. Krasnowski said Clark will be due in court on March 29, 2023, for a hearing where he will have to show proof that he completed his community service.

Clark also previously fulfilled a request by the judge to host four free youth football camps, according to Krasnowski.

The Chiefs had no comment Thursday, but said coach Andy Reid would be available Friday, per a team spokesman.

Clark missed practice Thursday, with the team stating he was out because of an illness. He is an eighth-year pro in his fourth season with the Chiefs.

Initially, on March 12, 2021, Clark and another man were pulled over because the vehicle in which they were traveling did not display a front license plate, according to an arrest report from California Highway Patrol. The officers noticed the muzzle of a firearm in a bag in the back seat and recovered two loaded firearms — one rifle and one handgun — from the vehicle, the report said.

Clark also was arrested three months later on a similar charge; on June 19, 2021, after officers discovered an Uzi firearm in his vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On that occasion, Clark was pulled over for a vehicle code violation at Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard, at which point officers noticed the firearm sticking out from a bag in his vehicle, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im said.

The Star’s Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope contributed to this report.