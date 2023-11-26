Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Follow live updates from AFC West clash

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to find their stride after a season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. But KC limps into Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with two losses in its last three contest, including Monday night’s defeat in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

That said, the Chiefs have owned the recent series against the Las Vegas Raiders, even as some sparks have flown, relatively speaking, between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

There’s still plenty of respect between the two, but the trash talk they exchanged last year — as shown in the Netflix series, “Quarterback” — is representative of the Chiefs-Raiders AFC West rivalry that remains, even as the Chiefs have ascended to perennial Super Bowl-contender status

As for Sunday’s game, the Chiefs could certainly use a win after their recent defeats, especially for the AFC playoff picture. The good news: They were almost a unanimous pick from national media members leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.

KC could also stand to get healthy, as an already underwhelming wide receivers unit was down a couple names due to injury for Sunday’s clash. That includes recent addition (or re-addition) Mecole Hardman, who has hit the IR and will miss at least four weeks.

Follow along with the The Star’s commentary from today’s AFC West showdown...

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates

