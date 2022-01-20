Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. pleads not guilty to property damage charge

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor criminal property damage before a Johnson County judge Thursday following his arrest during an incident involving an ex-partner late Wednesday inside an Overland Park apartment.

Gay is expected to be released from jail sometime Thursday afternoon on his own recognizance, meaning he does not have to post any bond money with the court.

A judge prohibited him from contacting his ex-partner, who spoke during the virtual court hearing, or their 3-month-old son pursuant to a protection order expected to be served on Gay before he is released from custody. Gay acknowledged that order but made no other comments during the hearing.

Gay, 23, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with criminal damage to property totaling less than $1,000. He was booked into the county jail just under two hours later, court records show.

Gay is accused of causing $225 worth of property damage to a vacuum, cellphone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier during the incident, according to an Overland Park police report.

There were no drugs or alcohol involved in the incident and his ex-partner was not hurt, the report noted.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay appears at his arraignment Thursday afternoon at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking facility in Olathe. The Kansas City Chiefs said they are aware second-year linebacker Willie Gay was arrested late Wednesday in Overland Park and charged with criminal damage to property, but they are providing no further comment. The same goes for his playing status Sunday, when the Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The charge is a class B non-person misdemeanor, “which constitutes a domestic violence offense,” court records show.

Both Gay’s defense attorney Ryan Ginie and Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jennings noted Gay has no criminal history in asking the court to allow him to leave jail on his own recognizance.

Gay’s is scheduled to return to court at 3:30 p.m. March 2.

A spokesperson with the Chiefs told The Star on Thursday morning that the team is aware of Gay’s overnight arrest but had no further comment.

Gay is in his second season with the Chiefs, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

He has played in 12 games (11 starts) this season, totaling 48 tackles and two interceptions. He has seen action on about half of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Chiefs face the Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.