Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting: what we know so far

A mass shooting occurred at Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs football team, with gunshots erupting and multiple people struck, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at the end of the parade, which was expected to be attended by more than a million people, and sent terrified fans fleeing as police raced to find the perpetrators.

Authorities have confirmed at least one person was killed and 22 injured. At least eight children were among those shot and eight people had immediately life-threatening injuries.

Police have detained three people in connection with the shooting, and recovered firearms from the scene.

The Kansas City Star identified a victim who died. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ and mother of two, died in surgery after being shot, friends told the newspaper.

The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement, describing the incident as a “senseless act of violence” and said “our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City”. None of their players or staff were harmed.

The Missouri governor, Mike Parson, and his wife were at the Chiefs rally when the shooting occurred and were unharmed.

The Kansas City police chief, Stacey Graves, said she was aware of reports that some fans may have helped apprehend of at least one of the suspects, but did not confirm that that occurred. Investigators were reviewing video, she said.

Authorities said there is not yet a clear motive and said that much remains unknown. They have asked anyone with information or video of what occurred to contact police.

Graves used a press conference to praise the bravery of law-enforcement officers and denounce the violence. “This is not Kansas City. I’m angry [about] what has happened … All the law enforcement that were there did the best they could, and I’m so proud of them, that they ran into danger.”