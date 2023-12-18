Kansas City Chiefs place receiver on injured reserve following knee injury Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs placed second-year receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve Monday afternoon, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid reported after Sunday’s 27-17 road victory over the Buffalo Bills that Moore left the game early.

“He hurt his left knee, just swelled up a little bit,” Reid said Sunday.

Moore had no receptions against the Patriots, though he did catch one second-half pass and lost a fumble before a Patriots penalty erased that play.

The Chiefs initially selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a standout training camp this summer, Moore has not produced as he or the Chiefs expected, catching 21 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown in 14 games this season.

Moore’s playing time had been decreasing lately. He was in for 66% of the Chiefs’ snaps in their Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers before having that number drop to 35% and 25% the last two contests.

One player who could be in line for more playing time is Richie James. The offseason free-agent signing has played for KC the last four games after previously being placed on IR with a knee injury of his own.

James caught one pass for 17 yards against New England and was in for two offensive snaps. Reid admitted Monday that the receiver needed to play more than that.

“That’s my responsibility on that. I didn’t have him in on enough stuff,” Reid said. “He’s a good football player, though.”

KC also could potentially activate receiver Justyn Ross this week after he just completed a six-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy related to a domestic violence incident.