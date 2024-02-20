Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting: Read the charging documents for men accused of murder

Six days after a Kansas City mass shooting left one woman dead and 24 others injured by gunfire, prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against two men.

Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, and Dominic M. Miller, of Kansas City, each face a count of second-degree felony murder, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in an afternoon news conference.

The argument that led to the shooting concerned a group that approached Mays over “why they were staring at each other,” according to probable cause affidavits prepared by the investigating Kansas City police detectives.

The announcement of the criminal charges marks the first official confirmation by authorities that other suspects besides two juveniles were involved in the deadly dispute as a huge crowd gathered at Union Station to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win.

As of Friday, authorities had only discussed publicly two minors under 18 who were accused of “gun related” and resisting arrest crimes. Further details have been withheld.

Charging documents unsealed Tuesday, along with statements by authorities, offer the most detailed official account to date of the events that led to the shooting.

During a police interview, Mays allegedly said he pulled his gun, feeling threatened, and fired the first shot.

During a separate interview with detectives, Miller allegedly admitted to firing as many as five gunshots after seeing another person shooting.

A ballistics analysis led authorities to conclude Miller fired the fatal shot that killed bystander Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, a Johnson County mother of two and popular disc jockey.

Here are the court documents filed in support of criminal charges for Miller and Mays:

The Star’s Katie Moore, Glenn E. Rice and Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.