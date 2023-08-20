Kansas City Chiefs report card: It’s an ‘A’ game for the quarterbacks ... all of them

The Chiefs started slowly for the second straight week but once they started scoring it didn’t stop in a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game.

Patrick Mahomes, Shane Buechele, Blaine Gabbert and Chris Oladokun led touchdown drives and combined to throw for 393 yards.. The defense, which allowed touchdowns on the first two possessions at New Orleans last week, kept the Cardinals out of the end zone until late in the first half.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Shane Buechele was second man up, and he made the the most of his opportunity. After replacing Patrick Mahomes, Buechele was, well, perfect. He completed all 10 attempts and capped a touchdown drive with a 15-yard scramble.

Is he the No. 2 quarterback over Gabbert? The Chiefs could have a difficult decision here.

Stat of the game: All four quarterbacks finished with a passer rating over 100. Mahomes’ was the lowest at 109.

Next: The Chiefs wrap up the preseason on Saturday with a visit from the Cleveland Browns. The only home preseason game for the Chiefs kicks off at noon.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

The first two series ... blech. Drops and penalties doomed the Mahomes-led drives that ended in punts. Including last week at New Orleans, that was three possessions and no score for the first team offense.

Then the Chiefs found a rhythm.

Mahomes completed passes to six different targets, the final one from 18 yards to Justin Watson for a touchdown. Rashee Rice had the game’s first drop, but he came back strong with catches on his next eight targets and he topped the team with 96 yards.

Rice also recovered his own fumble on a long gain. Gabbert delivered the Chiefs’ best throw, a 46-yard bomb to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the third quarter. The duo finished the drive with 15-yard touchdown. Gabbert added another touchdown pass, this one to Cornell Powell from the 1.

Rushing offense: B

Clyde Edwards-Helaire started for the second straight game, but he was the least effective runner with 10 yards on four attempts. Jerick McKinnon went 19 yards on his lone attempt. La’Mical Perine had an 8-yard carry on his first attempt. He finished as the Chiefs’ top rusher with 41 yards.

Is Deneric Prince falling out of favor? He’s had a good training camp but didn’t flash last week against the Saints. Prince’s first touch was a kickoff return and he slipped trying to make a cut. But the rookie from Tulsa scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

Passing defense: B

A nice game for rookie safety Chamarri Conner, who always seems to be around the ball. Linebackers were active early, with Willie Gay blowing up a screen and Nick Bolton knocking down a pass. Cardinals starter Colt McCoy completed five passes for 25 yards. A couple of penalties made it a rough game for cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.

Rushing defense: B

The Chiefs nearly came up with a goal-line stand. First-and-goal at the 1 produced a Danny Shelton-led stop, then an incomplete pass after a false start penalty. But the Cardinals rushed for a 6-yard score on third down instead of settling for a field goal. In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs kept Arizona off the scoreboard after the Cardinals drove to the 1.

Special teams: A

Richie James got kick and punt return duties to start the game. He’s also on the kick coverage team, as is Rice. Punter Tommy Townsend boomed a 51-yarder, and Harrison Butker nailed a 28-yard field goal. The coverage units were solid.