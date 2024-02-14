Kansas City Chiefs saddened by ‘senseless act of violence’ after Super Bowl rally

The Chiefs say they are “truly saddened by the senseless act of violence” that occurred at Union Station on Wednesday just moments after their Super Bowl victory parade and celebration through downtown Kansas City.

At press time, one person was dead and 18 injured after gunfire broke out at the end of the team’s victory rally, according to police and the mayor.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed the fatality and said 10 to 15 people had been shot.

The team issued a statement confirming all its players, coaches, staff and their families were “safe and accounted for.”

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Some Chiefs players took to social media to indicate they were safe and to express their feelings. Linebacker Drue Tranquil was among the first to post a message on X, formerly Twitter.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Defensive end Charles Omenihu also posted on X, calling for tighter gun laws:

“It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in American. And that’s a FACT,” Omenihu wrote.

The Baltimore Ravens, the AFC rivals the Chiefs defeated for the AFC championship last month, said their organization sends “full support to every citizen of the region and each member of the Chiefs organization...”

