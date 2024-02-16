Kansas City Chiefs sign a second coordinator to contract extension this week

The Kansas City Chiefs have extended the contract of special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Dave Toub, the team announced Friday afternoon.

It’s the second such deal this week. Just before the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, the Chiefs revealed they had also given defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo a new agreement.

Toub, 61, just completed his 11th season with the Chiefs as special teams coordinator, while also serving as the team’s assistant head coach for the last six seasons.

The Chiefs’ special teams were critical in KC’s 25-22 overtime victory in Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers. That included the most significant momentum swing according to adjusted points added, as the Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson fell on a third-quarter fumbled punt that deflected off the ankle of the 49ers’ Darrell Luter Jr.

According to Ben Baldwin’s win probability model, that play was worth 5.9 expected points.

Kicker Harrison Butker also was spectacular, going 4-for-4 on field goals while setting a Super Bowl record with a 57-yard boot. Punter Tommy Townsend averaged 50.8 yards on his five kicks, while linebacker Leo Chenal also blocked a 49ers extra-point attempt.

Toub, who has interviewed for some NFL head-coaching jobs since joining the Chiefs, told The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff before this year’s Super Bowl that he’d moved on from that aspiration.

“Special teams is where I want to finish up,” Toub told The Star. “I want to be the best special teams coach I can be.”

Toub said then that part of the draw with his existing role was the Chiefs’ run of success.

“At the end of the day, with Super Bowl after Super Bowl,” Toub said, “it’s hard to argue this isn’t the best place to be.”

After a down year (for them) in 2022, the Chiefs responded with excellent season-long numbers on special teams in 2023. They ranked fourth in special teams grading at Pro Football Focus and sixth according to the all-encompassing DVOA measure at FTN Fantasy.