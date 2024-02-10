Kansas City Chiefs’ success boosts Topeka businesses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some local business owners are finding ways to work the Chiefs into their sales playbook.

Julie Gustafson is the owner of ‘Sewing Shack’s Consignment’ in Brookwood Shopping Center. She’s running a sale on red and yellow dresses for Super Bowl week.

She says she isn’t much of a Chief’s fan, but her father was. Her family has hung on to some vintage Chief’s gear. That, coupled with the Chiefs’ success this season, sparked an idea.

“Obviously, with the Super Bowl coming up, I just felt the calling and got my dad’s jackets, and went from there,” Gustafson said.

She has new sales each week, so with the big game approaching, it’s the last chance to get 25% off Chiefs colored items.

Like Gustafson, Kali Ahlin isn’t a huge football fan, but the Chiefs have her slightly more invested. Her business – ‘Linked by AEA’ – started with jewelry in 2021 but has expanded significantly.

She says sales are good, and nothing is going faster than Chiefs merch. She’s constantly trying to keep her inventory fresh and unique.

“I found these little Arrowhead charms, so I jumped on it right away,” Ahlin said. “We’ve had to restock [our Chiefs’ stuff] three times!”

She says starting her business hasn’t always been easy. Ahlin had tears in her eyes as she shared her gratitude for her customers.

“Its been awesome, and we really appreciate it… because we wouldn’t be here without the support of our community.”

You can find Arrowhead charms, shirts, hats and various other kinds of merchandise at ‘Linked by AEA’ in West Ridge Mall.

