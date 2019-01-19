Kansas City Chiefs superfan shares tips on how to stay warm during frigid NFL games

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Christopher Stone hardly ever misses a game. Especially a playoff contest.

Rain or shine, the 24-year-old Stone and tens of thousands of other Chiefs fans flock to Arrowhead Stadium week after week to cheer on their favorite squad. With his Chiefs playing in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots this weekend, Stone will be there clad in his usual superfan attire, prepared to brace the potentially record-breaking cold temperatures.

Stone would even go as far to say that's the kind of weather he would prefer.

"There's a lot of national media around that I've been watching this week and they're like, ‘they're going to be cold and [fans] won't even show up,' but that's so far from the truth, man," Stone told AccuWeather. "We're from Kansas City, we're used to it. It's the Midwest, we were born for it and we were born for days like Sunday."



Chiefs superfan More

Stone is a committed member of arguably the best fanbases in the National Football League. In 2014, the crowd at Arrowhead set a Guinness World Record for loudest stadium ever, registering at 142.4 dB.

Despite the blast of Arctic air that is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Kansas City throughout the weekend, Stone fully expects a packed stadium of excited fans.

"You have to be smart to survive those games," Stone said. "You spend so much on tickets, you want to be able to enjoy it and not freezing the whole time... when West Coast teams come in here, they're freezing and have no idea what's about to happen."

While Stone added that a similar advantage won't be as effective over New England, who is accustomed to lower temperatures, he is still confident that his team can come away on top.



Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship game More

Along with his abounding confidence, Stone has plenty of advice to give his fellow fans in advance of the low temperatures. A hat and gloves are mandatory, he says, and long johns under pants help keep him warm throughout the contest. Jumping and screaming helps too, he added.

"Bring a piece of cardboard or carpet to stand on," Stone advised to fellow Chief supporters. "Because when you're standing on that concrete, your feet will get so cold. Put feet warmers in your boots before you put your feet in there, hand warmers bring those, and thermals of course."

"There's supposed to be an Arctic blast," he said with glee. "I'm pretty excited for it."