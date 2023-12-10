Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates from AFC clash at Arrowhead Stadium

This year’s NFL season has been a little odd when it comes to a pair of familiar foes and AFC contenders.

The Chiefs (8-4) have been led by their defense — not the legendary offense — for much of the year. In fact, they’ve been held to 21 or fewer points seven times in 12 games, and they’ve lost three of their last five overall.

The Bills (6-6), meanwhile, began their season with a loss to the Jets despite Aaron Rodgers’ first-quarter injury, and they’re 3-5 in their last eight games overall.

So it’s not quite the pairing that came together for one of the best NFL playoff games in recent memory, when Patrick Mahomes engineered a 13-second field-goal drive with help from Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Instead, both these teams could use a win in the worst way — the Chiefs to remain in the hunt for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the Bills to get over the .500 mark and remain in contention for a playoff spot.

It’s an important game that could set the tone for the rest of the season for both teams. And you can follow all the action with our live commentary below...

Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

