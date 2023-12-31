Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates from AFC Championship rematch

When the NFL schedule was released, this game looked like it might have serious playoff implications — possibly for the No. 1 seed.

The playoff implications definitely remain, but it’s not in the way you’d expect. The Chiefs can lock up the AFC West with a win (or tie). The Bengals, meanwhile, need a win to keep their Wild Card hopes alive; a loss would drop them to .500 on the season.

How did it get this way?

The Chiefs’ offense has been an issue, and KC’s search for answers has involved changing up the offensive meetings this week. There’s been some visible sideline frustration in recent games, and it has come with KC going 3-5 in its last eight games.

The Bengals, meanwhile, saw their season get sidetracked when Joe Burrow went down in camp and struggled after returning to action. A second injury ended his 2023 season, but Cincinnati has actually played better of late, going 3-1 in its last four games with Jake Browning piloting the offense.

That sets up today’s clash, one that could lock the Chiefs into the No. 3 seed depending on other results around the league. Of course, the Chiefs must win to make that the case.

Follow live updates from today’s Chiefs-Bengals game...

