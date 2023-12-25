Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates from Christmas Day NFL game

Merry Christmas, happy holidays and welcome to another Kansas City Chiefs game day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders are today’s opponent, and even with a backup quarterback, they’re not a team the Chiefs can take too lightly. (In case you missed it, they hung 63 points on the Chargers some 11 days ago.)

But there’s plenty of reason for KC to be motivated, as the Chiefs look to continue to remain in connection for the AFC’s No. 1 seed — and can wrap up an AFC West title with a victory (or a tie).

Still, things might not be quite so straightforward. The 9-5 Chiefs will have to perform in some cold weather (and possibly some wind), and KC’s offense has yet to fully click this season — despite some positive returns last week.

The oddsmakers heavily favor KC, and that’ll continue to be the case through the season. But losses to the sub-.500 Broncos and Packers have shown the Chiefs to be a bit more susceptible to an upset than in recent years.

The Raiders will look to add a third team to that list, while KC looks to make it seven straight victories over their AFC West rival.

Follow along with live updates and commentary from today’s Chiefs-Raiders game...