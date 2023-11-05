Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Follow live updates from NFL game in Germany

Google tells me “Guten Morgan” would be the proper way to wish all of you a good morning, as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a clash with Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

It’s a fascinating matchup between two of the NFL’s best teams — the Dolphins’ exhilarating offense led by a former Chiefs star against the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame quarterback and a defense that continues to impress week after week.

It seems a little odd that these two NFL titans are clashing overseas, but there were limited options when it came to finding the right opponent in Frankfurt. And thus KC vs. Miami ended up as this week’s matchup.

The week’s festivities have been plenty noteworthy; just ask our Chiefs reporters in Germany. There’s the “ChampionShip” fan experience, which got a visit from Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and the city of Frankfurt is buzzing with Chiefs fever.

As for Sunday’s game, there’s the Hill-KC revenge storyline, plus a Kansas City offense looking to get back on track after last week’s loss against the Broncos.

Today’s “spiel” ... I mean, game ... is ahead shortly, and you can catch it on NFL Network (or KSHB 41 in KC). Follow along with our commentary below.

Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

