Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Live updates from NFL playoff game in KC

Are you ready for some playoff football?

It’ll certainly be playoff weather — and then some — at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with Kansas City temperatures expected to be around negative-5 by the time Chiefs-Dolphins kicks off.

But don’t let that take away from the matchup, because there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding today’s Wild Card game.

The Kansas City Chiefs finished an up-and-down regular season 11-6 after Blaine Gabbert led a comeback victory in Week 18. The Miami Dolphins, their opponent, were set to host a playoff game until fading down the stretch of the season.

The Dolphins, 9-3 after defeating the Commanders on Dec. 3, dropped three of five to close the regular season. And that’s how they find themselves in subzero temperatures at Arrowhead. (Today’s high in Miami was 83 degrees, by the way.)

Can the Chiefs’ offense heat up? KC appears to have simplified some things offensively in hopes of getting that group to jell. It’s somewhat crazy to think about: The Chiefs haven’t scored 30 points since Nov. 26 against the Raiders.

And what about the defense? That group, led by Chris Jones (who is $1.25 million richer after Week 18) and L’Jarius Sneed, has been excellent all season. Today, that defense must figure out a way to contain Tyreek Hill once again.

Today’s NFL playoff game awaits. Follow our live updates and commentary below...

Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Follow live updates from today's NFL playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins.