Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: Live updates from Sunday Night Football game

It was far from a Cruel Summer when the New York Jets (1-2) landed future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but there’s been a Blank Space at the quarterback spot ever since Game 1.

OK, so as the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) face the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football,” with megastar Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance once again, there will be plenty of interest from the nationwide audience.

But the game undoubtedly lost some luster after Rodgers was injured in the season opener, setting up a showdown between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Zach Wilson.

The Jets’ offense has been dreadful thus far, scoring only 10 points in each of the last two games. Wilson has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game this season, and he’s been picked off four times in the last two weeks. Mecole Hardman, previously with the Chiefs, has been limited to one catch for six yards.

The defense and run game, bolstered by former Iowa State star Breece Hall, will likely be where the Jets hope to find some kind of an advantage. But the Chiefs’ defense has been plenty dominant, allowing only 40 total points in three games.

Sunday’s matchup is set for a 7:20 p.m. Central start on NBC (KSHB 41 in KC). Keep up with The Star’s live updates and commentary from this week’s game...

Live updates: Chiefs vs. Jets

