Kansas City Chiefs WR MVS requests contact for parade shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide reciever Marquez Valdez-Scantling wants to help victims of the Super Bowl parade shooting that took place on Wednesday.

The Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and several other players reacted on X to a shooting outside of Union Station that injured many and left one person confirmed dead.

Chiefs says all players, coaches and staffers are safe and accounted for after parade shooting

Children’s Mercy Hospital reported that they were treating 12 patients from the rally, 11 of which were children and nine were being treated for gunshot wounds.

MVS caught word of this and spoke out on X saying, “Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery.”

State, local leaders react to deadly shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu also spoke out, but on another issue, gun laws:

“Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.