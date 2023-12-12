Kansas City church says contractor left floors sagging
Independence Boulevard Christian Church leaders believe their sagging floors are the product of poor work by a contractor.
Independence Boulevard Christian Church leaders believe their sagging floors are the product of poor work by a contractor.
Is this popular styling tool worth the hype (and $500 price tag with limited-time savings) or did it leave me in dis-'tress'? I spill all the tea!
The famed retailer has a multibillion-dollar portfolio, but getting full value for it won't be easy.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
'Super-fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs,' said an impressed reviewer of the bestseller.
Cigna stock rose sharply on Monday following reports the company would walk away from a mega-merger with rival Humana.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save 30% with this deal.
Here's how USDA loans work and what it takes to qualify.
Today, Citrusx, an early-stage startup out of Israel, emerged with a $4.5 million seed investment to build a software service to help companies stay in compliance, whether with internal company rules or broader government regulations. "The need for AI is tremendous, and companies put a lot of effort into it, but there is a big bottleneck in taking those models to production,” company co-founder and CEO Noa Srebrnik said. “So in order to really work properly with those AI models, as we worked with the regular programming, we needed a product that helped us to make sure the models are working properly and to make sure that we can trust and be accountable to those models in order to take them to production,” she said.
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.
The Browns defensive end was fed up with the officials.
Mobile EV charging startups seek to fill public charging gaps such as in remote locations and parking complexes.
iMessage on Android was a fever dream, and that dream has come to an end, if an Apple announcement today is any indication.
The new "iMessage on Android" app, Beeper Mini, was released on December 5 and offers iMessage blue bubbles and end-to-end encryption to Android users. On Friday, users found they could no longer send and receive messages.
The TV legend, who died at age 101, created shows like "All in the Family" and "Good Times."
Stock up on the formula with more than 15,000 rave reviewers while it's on sale.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
Need a one-stop shop for all of your tool needs? This DeWalt 10-tool combo kit includes drills, saws, batteries, a bluetooth speaker and more for 20% off.
Google's AI note-taking app is now available to all users in the United States who are at least 18 years old, the company announced on Friday. The experimental app is also getting a slew of new features and starting to use Gemini Pro, Google's new large language model, to "help with document understanding and reasoning." Now, Google is adding new capabilities to the product to go beyond generating summaries and suggesting questions.