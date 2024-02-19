Kansas City churches unite to help Super Bowl parade shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While there are many donation options to support the victims of the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting, there’s one that is bringing local churches together.

‘The Church Loves Kansas City’ is a website dedicated to donations in response to the shooting. The website is sponsored by many local churches and non-profits including UniteKC and LoveKC.

Gun violence rally held after shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

While many churches are involved, the website only addresses themselves as “The Church in Kansas City”.

“We want to show the city that we love them more than just our thoughts and prayers, but we want to help these families recover because there’s long term care that has to happen as well,” UniteKC Executive Director Ray Jarrett said.

The website laid out how their donations will be distributed. Firstly, they will help pay for funeral expenses for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

Secondly, They will help pay for the medical expenses for all victims at area hospitals. Then, money will go to a counseling fund “for those who need assistance processing yesterday’s tragedy”. Finally, any additional funding will create a crisis fund that will exist to support the city in other tragic events.

Kansas City artist honors family friend killed at Chiefs parade with portrait

“The church decided that we wanted to be united and not just to pray for people, but to show love,” Jarrett said.

“All the time I keep hearing ‘Kansas City is a special place, and one of the things that makes us special is that in a time of crisis or a time of need, we put titles aside and we band together, and we do what we can, ego’s aside, to get the job done.”

The website can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.