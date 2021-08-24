Kansas City crash victim dies after driver ran red light to escape gunfire, police say

An 80-year-old Kansas City man has died of injuries from a crash that happened earlier this month involving a another driver who told police she ran a red light to escape gunfire.

Police were called to the area of Truman Road and Bennington Avenue around 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 on a reported two-car collision, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said in a statement. Officers were simultaneously dispatched to that intersection on a reported shooting, Drake said.

The 80-year-old was driving a Toyota sedan northbound on Bennington Avenue when his car was struck, police said. He died Monday evening in an area hospital, police said. His identity was not immediately disclosed.

A female passenger in the man’s Toyota was also seriously injured during the crash, police said.

The other driver was headed east in a Chevrolet sedan when she blew the red light, police said. She and a juvenile victim were in the car at the time of the shooting.

No one was struck by gunfire. But the car had obvious bullet damage to its exterior, according to police. Both occupants were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting incident as an aggravated assault, Drake said.