In Kansas City, some crimes, like thefts, can now be reported to police online. Here’s how

Kansas Citians can now self-report some crimes from their computer, without calling police or driving to a station.

The Kansas City Police Department on Thursday announced the launch of an online reporting system, citing staffing shortages as a motivator.

“To help curtail violent crime amid staffing shortages, one goal of this reporting system is to free up officers for emergency calls,” the department wrote on Twitter.

So far this year, 61 people have been killed in the city, most as a result of shootings, according to data kept by The Star.

To meet the criteria, the crime must have happened in Kansas City limits. Any crimes that involved an injury cannot be reported online. Hate crimes and any incidents involving a firearm cannot be reported online. Nor can vehicle or license plate thefts.

Among the crimes eligible for online reporting are:

Traffic complaints

Theft under $2,000

Property damage

Non-injury crashes, including hit and runs

Shoplifting of less than $2,000

Child custody violations

Credit card fraud

Identity theft

Phone harassment

Residents can also make requests for extra patrol and drop tips about suspected drug activity through the online system.

The online police reports can be filed at https://www.kcpd.org/crime/crime/online-citizen-reporting-system/.

Crimes not eligible for online reporting must be reported at one of the department’s six police stations.