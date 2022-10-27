Kansas City detectives attempting to identify subject related to homicide

Kansas City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest after a homicide earlier this week.

Police released photos of the subject they say could be potentially related to a shooting that took place near 57th Street and Troost Avenue Tuesday night, where police found a man and a woman who’d both been shot outside an establishment after being called there around 11:30 that night.

Police later learned a third shooting victim, also a woman, had been already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. All three victims were ultimately hospitalized.

The man later died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 and remain anonymous.