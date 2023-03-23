Kansas City detectives investigate body found near Swope Park as suspected homicide

Kansas City detectives were investigating the discovery of a body off a two-lane road near the heavily wooded trails of Swope Park as a suspected homicide on Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a person who appeared to be dead near Hillcrest and Oldham roads, Capt. Corey Carlisle, a KCPD spokesman, said in an emailed statement. The report was made by utility workers who were on the job in the area, Carlisle said.

Responding officers confirmed there was an adult male who appeared to be dead there. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Carlisle said the death was suspicious and homicide detectives were leading the investigation. Crime scene personnel were also called out to process the area for evidence.

Carlisle said there was not any immediate information regarding a suspect, and “the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.”

Kansas City police were asking that anyone who may have information related to their investigation contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.