Kansas City driver dies after being thrown from motorcycle, landing head-first

A motorcyclist who was critically injured late Tuesday morning after being thrown from a Harley Davidson in a crash near the intersection of Independence and Wilson avenues has died, according to police.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was headed west on Independence Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when a gray Honda sedan turned left and struck it, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman, said in a statement. The Harley Davidson rider was thrown into the air and landed head-first on the pavement, police said.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a 64-year-old Olathe man, was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as life threatening. He died shortly before 4 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to an area hospital with injuries described as minor.

The death marked the 30th traffic fatality in Kansas City so far this year, according to police. There were 38 by this time last year, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the crash.