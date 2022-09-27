Kansas City family seeks answers after man killed, baby injured in Monday shooting

As Kansas City police officers flooded a block in the South Blue Valley neighborhood Monday afternoon to investigate a shooting that left one person dead and two others — including a young child — critically hurt, family of the gunshot victims were searching for answers as to how the tragedy there could have unfolded.

Roughly a dozen people, including relatives of the person killed, gathered on Van Brundt Boulevard awaiting word from authorities on the situation. Among them was Tracie Bowden, who said her son was the person found dead inside the residence in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue.

“I’m just trying to collect what I can,” Bowden said. “I just know he’s dead, that’s basically all I know. And my granddaughter’s hurt really bad.”

Bowden said her son was a 27-year-old father of six and had lived at the residence for about a year. He stayed there with the mother of his three youngest children, including their 2-month-old daughter, she said.

Kansas City police were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:45 p.m., said Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman. Inside the residence police found one person who was pronounced deceased after emergency medical personnel arrived.

Two others, including a juvenile victim, were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said the child was critically hurt and an adult suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have also said another juvenile was present inside the home when the shooting unfolded but was not physically hurt.

Police had yet to release further information about the gunshot victims as of Monday night. Drake said police had no suspect information to immediately provide.

The shooting scene in South Blue Valley was one of two homicides investigated by Kansas City police on Monday afternoon.

Another homicide was reported in the Santa Fe neighborhood around 1:45 p.m., police said. One person was found shot and pronounced dead near the intersection of 30th Street and Montgall Avenue.

Police said Monday the two killings were unrelated.