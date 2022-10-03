Kansas City family seeks justice for man killed Friday; one person charged with murder

Last Tuesday, brothers Antwon Jones and Diante Clark took Clark’s two daughters to a Kansas City park to play and then get ice cream.

Jones offered a taste of his cheesecake flavored ice cream to one of his nieces — and then ended up giving her most of his scoop.

It would be one of Clark’s last memories with his older brother.

On Friday, Jones, 30, was shot and killed in an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton Blvd.

Clark described his brother as a goofball who loved his family. Since Jones died, they had been going through his phone which was filled with photos of his nieces, cousins and other family members.

“Family was his first priority,” Clark said.

Jones, the oldest of six siblings, grew up in Kansas City.

He was getting his life back on track, Clark said, and had just received job offers from Gates Bar-B-Q and McDonald’s. He was supposed to start the new jobs this week.

Jones also enjoyed playing games on Facebook with his mom, who Clark said is heartbroken over Jones’ death.

Police said Monday that 26-year-old Michael Young had been arrested in Jones’ killing. Court documents show Young is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. An attorney for Young was not listed in court records as of Monday afternoon.

“Overall, I want justice for this situation,” Clark said.

He was also critical of the police department, saying he doesn’t believe information the family gave to investigators was taken seriously and that they still have “a lot of unanswered questions” about what happened the day of the shooting.

“It feels like we’re being written off,” Clark said.

The Kansas City Police Department said information about the case was part of the investigation and declined to comment further.