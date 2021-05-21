Kansas City FBI employee charged with taking home national security documents

Cortlynn Stark
A 12-year employee at the FBI’s Kansas City Division was indicted this week for taking classified documents home, according to federal prosecutors.

Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of having unauthorized possession of documents relating to the national defense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release Friday.

Kingsbury was indicted May 18. The charges were made public Friday as she made her first court appearance in the District of Kansas.

“Kingsbury is alleged to have violated our nation’s trust by stealing and retaining classified documents in her home for years,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Insider threats are a significant danger to our national security, and we will continue to work relentlessly to identify, pursue and prosecute individuals who pose such a threat.”

The indictment alleges Kingsbury improperly removed sensitive government materials, which included national defense information and classified documents, between June 2004 and Dec. 15, 2017, and brought them home.

She worked as an intelligence analyst with a top secret security clearance for more than 12 years until she was placed on suspension in December 2017. During that time, she was assigned to various FBI teams, including squads that focused on illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, violent gangs and counterintelligence.

Alan E. Kohler, Jr. assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, said in a statement that the span of the classified information was “simply astonishing,” and put the country’s secrets at risk.

The first count relates to classified documents on intelligence sources and methods that dealt with U.S. efforts to defend against counterterrorism, counterintelligence and cyber threats.

Acting U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore for the Western District of Missouri said in a statement that, “Our community’s safety and our nation’s security were jeopardized by this criminal behavior.”

The second count is related to the government’s efforts to collect intelligence on terrorist groups, including details about al Qaeda members in Africa, a suspected associate of Usama bin Laden and efforts of emerging terrorists to establish in Africa.

Kingsbury did not have a need to know most or all of the details in the documents, according to the indictment. She also was not authorized to take them.

The FBI Field Office in Omaha, Nebraska, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick C. Edwards and David Raskin in the Western District of Missouri are prosecuting the case, with the assistance from Department of Justice trial attorney Scott Claffee with the Counterintelligence & Export Control Section of the National Security Division.

FBI Kansas City Field Office Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan said each FBI employee has to swear to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.

“With that oath comes the obligation to protect classified information from unauthorized disclosure to safeguard our national security,” Langan said in a statement. “Kingsbury’s actions are a betrayal of trust not only to the FBI but also the American people.”

