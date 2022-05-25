Kansas City Fed President Esther George announces retirement

FILE - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George listens during a closed door meeting with representatives of the marijuana industry in Colorado, on April 9, 2015, in Denver. George, said Wednesday, ay 25, 2022, that she will retire in January, as required by the Fed's mandatory retirement rules. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Esther George, said Wednesday that she will retire in January, as required by the Fed's mandatory retirement rules.

George, who has typically supported higher interest rates to ward off inflation — a “hawk,” in Fed parlance — spent 40 years at the Kansas City Fed and became president nearly 11 years ago. Historically, Kansas City Fed presidents have had hawkish views, so her retirement may not have a significant impact on interest rate policy.

George's departure will extend a period of significant turnover among top Fed officials, just as the central bank is confronting the worst inflation in 40 years. The president of the Chicago Fed, Charles Evans, also faces a mandatory retirement in the coming months.

The Senate this month confirmed two new members to the Fed's board of governors in Washington, and also approved Chair Jerome Powell to a second four-year term. Governor Lael Brainard was confirmed as Vice Chair, replacing Richard Clarida, who resigned in January.

The turnover has increased the Fed's diversity. Biden's two new governors, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, are the fourth and fifth Black governors in the Fed's 108-year history.

And on July 1, Susan Collins, an economist and provost at the University of Michigan, will become president of the Boston Federal Reserve, the first Black woman to run a regional Fed bank.

In August, Lorie Logan, an executive vice president at the New York Federal Reserve, will become president of the Dallas Fed. Logan currently oversees the Fed's trillions of dollars of Treasury and mortgage-backed bond holdings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman drowns trying to swim across Intracoastal Waterway near Houma twin spans, police say

    A Houma woman drowned Tuesday night as she tried to swim across the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near the twin spans, police said today.

  • Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Texas primary school shooting leaves 19 children and two adults dead

    Nineteen children and two adults, including one teacher, have been killed after a teenage gunman opened fire in a primary school in rural Texas.

  • Fed's George to retire in January, search for successor begins

    George's retirement by age 65 is mandated under rules for Fed bank presidents. The Kansas City Fed's board of directors has hired Egon Zehnder to aid in the nationwide search for her replacement, it said in a statement. Her successor will help set interest rates for the world's biggest economy as the Fed raises interest rates to fight the highest inflation in 40 years, made worse by a pandemic that has killed millions and continues to disrupt global supply chains, and by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sent energy prices soaring.

  • UN official urges world not to forget Rohingya refugees

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency urged the international community on Wednesday not to forget more than 1 million Rohingya refugees who are living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh after fleeing from neighboring Myanmar. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, said he visited the camps near the border with Myanmar and a remote island where 28,000 refugees have been relocated to ensure that their plight is not forgotten amid the crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan. Grandi is finishing a five-day visit to Bangladesh during which he met refugees, government officials, diplomats and donors.

  • US reels after massacre in fourth-grade classroom leaves 21 dead

    America tries to absorb attack on elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the worst school shooting since Sandy Hook a decade ago

  • U.S. FDA defends baby formula shortage response in Congress

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday in testimony to lawmakers defended the steps it took to address complaints about possible baby formula contamination at an Abbott Laboratories plant that has been closed since February. FDA leaders are appearing before a congressional panel to answer questions about one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent U.S. history after Abbott in February recalled some products and closed its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan. It was critical to get the Sturgis plant online as soon as possible because it is one of three run by Abbott, which has the largest U.S. market share for infant formula, and because Abbott did not have a contingency plan to produce its lines of specialty formulas that serve as the only source of nutrition for thousands of babies with metabolic disorders, they said.

  • Exclusive-Russian hackers are linked to new Brexit leak website, Google says

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -A new website that published leaked emails from several leading proponents of Britain's exit from the European Union is tied to Russian hackers, according to a Google cybersecurity official and the former head of UK foreign intelligence. The website - titled "Very English Coop d'Etat" - says it has published private emails from former British spymaster Richard Dearlove, leading Brexit campaigner Gisela Stuart, pro-Brexit historian Robert Toombs, and other supporters of Britain's divorce from the EU, which was finalized in January 2020.

  • U.S. senators seek DEA answers on Mexico operations following Reuters reports

    In April, Reuters reported Mexico had shuttered an elite unit that had worked for decades with the DEA, and earlier this month published another report detailing how the DEA had withdrawn its plane used for high-profile operations from Mexico after officials rescinded its parking spot. Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, who chairs the influential Senate Judiciary Committee, and Republican Senator from Iowa, Chuck Grassley, a ranking member of the body, said they wanted the DEA to respond to the developments in Mexico.

  • 19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting – 3 essential reads on America's relentless gun violence

    Friends and families gather outside the civic center after the mass school shooting on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty ImagesAt least 19 children and two adults were killed when a teenage gunman shot them at a Texas elementary school on May 24, 2022 – the latest mass shooting in a country in which such incidents have become common. A lot remains unknown about the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small, predominantly Latino town in South Texas. Police hav

  • ‘Deteriorating quickly’: U.S. earnings revisions could knock stocks down another 5% to 10%, warns Morgan Stanley

    U.S. company earnings revisions are “deteriorating quickly,” threatening to deepen the stock-market’s losses so far this year, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • China claims sabotage as UN rights official visits Xinjiang

    China on Tuesday said the U.S., Britain and other foreign powers are seeking to sabotage its foreign relations by orchestrating criticism surrounding a trip by the top United Nations official for human rights. China has long held back the fact-finding mission led by Michelle Bachelet, focused on allegations of mass confinement, forced labor and compulsory birth control measures imposed on members of the Uyghur, Kazakh and other Muslim minorities. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin went on the offensive over such criticisms Tuesday, saying “the U.S., Britain and other Western countries have been repeatedly staging political farces around the U.N. high commissioner for human rights’ visit to China."

  • Man arrested for hit-and-run death of bicyclist, Buckeye Police say

    A Buckeye man is under arrest and accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and then leaving the scene on May 21.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch

    Warren Buffett once famously said, "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful." While many investors are afraid with the stock market plunging, Buffett has been greedily scooping up shares of companies that he likes.

  • Love Passive Income? Here’s What Investing $10,000 in This Dividend REIT Could Make You Each Month

    W.P. Carey can provide income investors with significant, market-crushing dividend income each quarter.

  • Invest Like A President: Here’s What We Know About Barack Obama's Stock Portfolio

    President Barack Obama knows how to rule a country — and how to make money.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Despite brief periods of respite, the markets have mostly trended south in 2022, with the NASDAQ’s 28% year-to-date loss the most acute of all the main indexes. So, where to look for the next investing opportunity in such a difficult environment? One way is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. If those in the know are picking up shares of the companies they manage, it indicates they believe they might be undervalued and poised to push higher. To keep the field level, the Federal

  • Inflation may be a lot lower than anyone thinks — even the Fed

    U.S. inflation in April plunged to an annualized rate of 4.1% — less than half of where it stood in the prior month. If you focus on the monthly rate of change, as shown in the chart below, then it becomes readily apparent how much inflation dropped from March to April. The CPI’s 12-month rate of change is inflated by big jumps in June and October of 2021 and March of this year.

  • 2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of If the Stock Market Crashes

    These two stocks are no-brainer buys in the current market. That's not market timing -- it's just taking advantage of exaggerated share price discounts.