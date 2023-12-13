Kansas City’s new Ferris wheel will open Thursday. Here’s how you can ride

You will finally get to ride the KC Wheel.

The new 150-foot-tall Ferris wheel in downtown Kansas City will open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Pennway Putt, the 16-hole minigolf course adjacent to it, is also opening, Havilah Ross, a spokesperson for the KC Wheel, said.

Tickets are available online only at kcwheel.com, with a limited-time $15 opening price for adults and $12 for children until Jan. 2. Pennway Putt tickets will cost $12, and you can save $2 on admission to the minigolf course if you purchase a KC Wheel ticket.

The wheel that sits between Interstate 35 and Broadway Boulevard, formerly the site of an undeveloped lot at the corner of Jefferson and West 25th streets between Union Station and Boulevard Brewery, passed inspections from the state of Missouri and Kansas City and received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy on Monday.

The KC Wheel, seen at night, opens to the public Thursday.

The KC Wheel will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, rain or shine. More hours will be announced at a later date, Ross said. After Jan. 2, the cost to ride the Ferris Wheel will be $17 for adults and $13.50 for children.

Plans for the wheel were unveiled in August by ICON Experiences, a Texas-based entertainment development group that built the wheel.

The KC Wheel was on track to open in mid-December after delays prevented it from opening in November, Karyn Wilder, the project’s general manager and a vice president with Icon Experiences, told The Star.

What special features will the KC Wheel offer?

There are 36 gondolas on the wheel, one of which is the designated “VIP” gondola. This gondola offers perks like timed tickets guests can reserve in advance, leather seats, special lighting, drink holders and a free drink with each VIP pass.

The Ferris wheel’s lights will change colors nightly to help light the city’s skyline with carefully chosen colors, Wilder said. These might include citywide themes like Chiefs colors during football season, but they can also be rented out for private uses like gender reveals or to welcome special conferences or other events to town.

Up to six people are allowed in the gondola. The gondolas are climate-controlled, wheelchair-accessible and have seating for all guests.

Work continues on the KC Wheel, a 150-foot tall ferris wheel with 36 climate-controlled gondolas, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Kansas City.

What else is opening at Pennway Point?

Along with the KC Wheel and minigolf course, you can expect several bars and restaurants to operate at Pennway Point, such as Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Bar, Chef J BBQ, Whiskey Bar at Barrel Hall and Würstl, a Viennese sausage restaurant.

The Lumi Neon Museum will lie in Neon Alley, sitting right below the Ferris wheel. The outdoor museum of Kansas City signs will stretch the width of the venue.