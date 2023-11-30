When will Kansas City’s new Ferris wheel open? Here’s the latest, plus ticket prices

You will have to wait just a little bit longer to ride the KC Wheel.

The date for the grand opening of the new Ferris wheel in downtown Kansas City has been pushed back to mid-December, according to Karyn Wilder, a vice president and general manager with Icon Experiences, the entertainment group building the wheel.

Earlier plans had the Ferris wheel and Pennway Putt, the 16-hole mini golf course adjacent to it, opening in November in the new Pennway Point district at 2500 Pennway Blvd. The wheel sits between Interstate 35 and Broadway Boulevard, formerly the site of an undeveloped lot at the corner of Jefferson and West 25th Streets between Union Station and Boulevard Brewery.

No reason for the delay or specific date for opening was given by Wilder, but she said they plan to open the KC Wheel within the next few weeks and that they are excited to welcome guests soon.

Ticket prices will start at $17, which is the same rate charged at the company’s two other Ferris wheels, in St. Louis and Washington, D.C. Combo tickets to experience the wheel and mini golf course will also be available, Wilder said.

“Our team is looking forward to opening and letting guests experience soaring 150 feet over the KC skyline to enjoy the magnificent views,” she said.

What special features will the KC Wheel offer?

There are 36 gondolas on the wheel, one of which is the designated “VIP” gondola. This gondola offers perks like timed tickets guests can reserve in advance, leather seats, special lighting, drink holders and a free drink with each VIP pass.

Work continues on the KC Wheel, a 150-foot tall ferris wheel with 36 climate-controlled gondolas, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Kansas City.

The Ferris wheel’s lights will change colors nightly to help light the city’s skyline with carefully chosen colors, Wilder said. These might include citywide themes like Chiefs colors during football season, but can also be rented out for private uses like gender reveals or to welcome special conferences or other events to town.

Groups of up to six people will be placed in the same gondola to enjoy the ride together. The gondolas are climate-controlled, wheelchair-accessible and provide seating for all guests.

Tickets to ride the KC Wheel can be bought online and in person. VIP tickets can be reserved online on the KC Wheel’s website.

What else is opening at Pennway Point?

Along with the KC Wheel and minigolf course, you can expect several bars and restaurants to operate at Pennway Point, such as Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Bar, Chef J BBQ, Whiskey Bar at Barrel Hall and Würstl, a Viennese sausage restaurant.

The Lumi Neon Museum will lie in Neon Alley, sitting right below the Ferris wheel. The outdoor museum of Kansas City signs will stretch the width of the venue.

The Star’s Eric Adler and Natalie Wallington contributed.