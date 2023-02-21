Kansas City firefighter suspended without pay after involuntary manslaughter charges

Update: Kansas City firefighter Dominic Biscari was sentenced on three counts of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday. That story is posted here.

A firefighter who was charged Tuesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter has been suspended without pay, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Dominic Biscari was charged after the fire truck he was driving was involved in a crash that killed three people in December 2021 in Westport.

Fire chief Ross Grundyson said in a statement that the city will seek Biscari’s termination from the department.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Biscari was driving a fire truck, which had activated its lights and sirens. The truck was speeding when it ran a red light and entered the intersection of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard where it struck a Honda CRV. The force of the crash propelled the vehicles northwest, causing them to hit a pedestrian before slamming into a building.

According to charging documents, Biscari was traveling at 51 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Jennifer San Nicolas and Michael Elwood, who were in the Honda, and Tami Knight, the pedestrian, were killed. San Nicolas and Elwood worked at the restaurant Ragazza and Knight was a Kansas City Public Schools employee. All three were from Kansas City.

The criminal investigation was sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in February 2022.

Several lawsuits were filed in the aftermath and last month, Kansas City agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to the family members of the victims.

The crash took place less than two months after a medic had warned fire officials about Biscari’s driving. In an email to supervisors with the subject heading “Horrendous driving,” the medic said she feared for her life because he was driving so fast that the ambulance went airborne.