Kansas City G.I.F.T. hosts black business market for small business Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local non-profit is encouraging the community to support Black-owned businesses this holiday season and all year round.

Kansas City G.I.F.T. is a local non-profit working to close the wealth gap by helping Black-owned businesses grow.

“We have seen those businesses create 108 new jobs,” CEO Brandon Calloway said. “That helps people earn a living wage.”

In three years, they’ve provided $1.2 million for dozens of businesses through grants and pop-markets like the event they held on small business Saturday.

“A lot of folks, this is their bread and butter, this is how they’re able to support their families, a lot of people are taking risks,” Co-CEO of Discover Your Design, LLC Darrell Johnson said.

Johnson owns Discover Your Design, an interior design company that offers a line of home products and design services, and says the pop-up gives them great exposure.

“Particularly small Black-owned businesses need opportunities to be able to thrive and to be able to let the community know that we are here and that we are truly making a mark that is just so positive and amazing,” Johnson said.

Keliah Smith owns CRWND Illustrations, a paper and novelty brand with diverse and hand-crafted stationery that she makes herself.

“It’s fun, it’s something you don’t see very often going into a retail shop,” Smith said.

She says being a small, Black-owned business is difficult, but pop-ups like Saturday’s help provide new customers and opportunities for growth.

“Especially this year with the changes of the economy, it’s been very difficult to try and stay relevant, to stay afloat, trying to offer value, but still being able to make a profit,” Smith said.

The next pop-up is their holiday market on December 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 5008 Prospect.

