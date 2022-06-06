Kansas City gas prices are the highest they’ve been all year. How does your county compare?

Have you been paying more at the pump? Data from AAA shows that gas prices are up around the metro. In all five counties that make up Kansas City, the price of gas has been steadily climbing since January.

Although there was some stagnation in prices between mid-March and early May, the cost per gallon is once again on the rise. Hover over the line graphs below to see the price at the pump of a gallon of regular gasoline any day since Jan. 19.

While prices in the metro are higher than they’ve been at any point this year, the counties that make up Kansas City still aren’t the most expensive in their respective states. In Kansas, that honor falls to Chautauqua County at $4.66 per gallon, while in Missouri the title is held by Jefferson County at $4.61 per gallon.

Hover over each county on the maps below to see the current average price of a gallon of regular gas. These prices update daily with data from AAA.

Even the statewide high prices in Kansas and Missouri are still lower than the current national average of $4.87 per gallon as of Monday.

Kansas and Missouri both fall into the lowest price bracket nationwide, along with many states in the Southeast. The West Coast is seeing the nation’s highest prices, with California’s statewide average at a whopping $6.34 a gallon.

Do you have more questions about the cost of gas in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.