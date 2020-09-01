Kansas City girl knocked unconscious in racist attack after telling boy ‘my Black is beautiful’

The Kansas schoolgirl was beaten by an older boy while playing with friends

A Black girl in Kansas City, Kansas has told authorities she was beaten and harassed by a boy in what has reportedly been characterized as a racially-motivated attack.

According to local FOX affiliate WDAF-TV, Brandi Stewart said that on Friday evening her 11-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Thomas, was playing with a group of friends outside an apartment complex near Shawnee school when an older boy began calling her racial slurs.

When the child attempted to stand her ground, informing the 12-year-old boy that, “my Black is beautiful” he allegedly responded by knocking her unconscious with a pole.

“She suffered from a concussion,” explained Stewart. “She has stitches inside and outside of her cheek, she lost her tooth.”

“Her feelings are more hurt because of the act of, the racial act, not so much of the scarring,” she said of her daughter’s current state of mind following the assault.

Neighbors like Blair Murphy, who runs a daycare center near the apartment complex say they are shocked by the attack.

“That poor little girl didn’t do anything and now she’s been hospitalized and beaten and for what? Because she’s Black?” said Murphy.

Serena Mabin, who has lived at the Park 67 Apartment complex near Nieman Elementary School for several years, is also concerned about what this incident could mean for her own children and others in the community.

“It’s kind of concerning because I have children that are different races,” Mabin confessed. “My son is a Black boy and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe confirmed that the 12-year-old boy identified in the attack has been charged with aggravated battery, which is a felony.

Howe also explained that additional hate crime charges could be filed in the case, although proceedings in the juvenile system are usually handled differently than the adult system.



