What are Kansas City gun laws? What to know after Chiefs rally shooting at Union Station

Shots rang out near Union Station Wednesday afternoon as the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory. One person died and at least 10 were injured, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Two people were arrested as law enforcement continues its investigation.

What are Kansas City gun laws for concealed and open carry? Here’s what to know:

Is it legal to openly carry firearms in Kansas City?

Across most of Missouri, open carry is allowed. However, Kansas City has more restrictions than the state.

Missouri law allows open carry as long as it’s not in an angry or threatening manner, according to Missouri DWI & Criminal Law Center in Kansas City.

But to open carry within city limits, you must have a state permit.

“A person commits the ordinance violation of unlawful use of weapons if he or she… openly carries a firearm readily capable of lethal use,” city code states.

Is it legal to carry concealed firearms in Kansas City?

In Missouri, people do not need a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Municipalities like Kansas City are not able to restrict the practice in most cases.

Concealed weapons, even with a permit, are not allowed in Missouri at sporting venues that hold more than 5,000 people.

The Kansas City Sports Commission’s website did not specify any firearms restrictions for the 2024 Super Bowl parade.

Concealed carry is restricted in the following places as well, even with a permit:

Any law enforcement agency or jail

Any government building, including courthouses

Within 25 feet of a polling place on Election Day

Inside schools and childcare facilities

Liquor stores, riverboat casinos or amusement parks

Houses of worship

Hospitals

State law also allows private businesses to ban firearms as long as signage follows certain criteria.

The Star’s Natalie Wallington contributed to this story.