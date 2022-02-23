Kansas City gun store owner sold devices to make AR-15s fully automatic: prosecutors

A Kansas City gun store owner has pleaded guilty to a felony stemming from the sale of parts that convert firearms into machine guns, according to federal prosecutors.

Charles Lee Weston, 37, entered the guilty plea during a hearing Wednesday in the Western District of Missouri. Weston is the owner of Drum Magazines, LLC based in Kansas City.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Weston marketed the parts to consumers on his website, advertising them as “cell phone holders.” A federal agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified a website operated by Weston as selling multiple items believed to be used for converting legal firearms into machine guns.

The components identified by authorities included an item believed to be used to make an AR-15 style rifle fully automatic. During one online purchase, prosecutors said an agent bought two of the devices for $149.99.

Another undercover buy was made at the store by an agent, prosecutors said. Weston allegedly acknowledged that he was aware the parts he was selling would be used for illegal gun conversions.

“I hate this (expletive) country and the (expletive) laws they have,” Weston allegedly told the undercover agent.

Search warrants were later served at the gun store and Weston’s home in August 2021. Authorities found a Glock that contained automatic switches, instructions and what police believed to be a piece of a 3D-printed component.

Weston faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled as of Wednesday.